Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lewis Capaldi made his first appearance after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled on 'Hot Ones'.

The singer, who is battling serious health issues was spotted in the crowd at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival in Scotland on Saturday night.

The singer, 26, was there to support his LF System star friends, with the pop star appearing in good spirits as he smiled and stood with a beer.

Previously he had mocked DJ Khaled for giving up too early on Hot Ones.

He cut a casual figure as he wore a black hoodie which he wore with the hood up at the event.

It comes after Lewis announced he would stop touring 'for foreseeable future' amid his persistent struggles with his Tourette's symptoms.

Lewis supported his production duo pals, fellow West Lothian natives Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman who make up LF System as they performed on the King Tut's stage.

A source told The Sun: 'Lewis Capaldi was in the pit at the side of the stage supporting his pals in the band LF System on Saturday night.'

An onlooker told the publication: 'Lewis looked relaxed and it was nice to see him enjoying himself after his recent health issues.

'LF System are another great act from Lewis’ patch and wanted to be there to cheer on his friends.'

The Scotsman announced last month that all upcoming 24 shows for his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour had been axed, just days after he struggled to finish his headline set at Glastonbury.