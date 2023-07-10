 
Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Amy Schumer was suppose to play lead in Barbie before Margot Robbie
Amy Schumer was supposed to play the lead in the upcoming movie Barbie, but she turned it down in 2017; the actress has finally unveiled the reason behind her departure.

There were rumours that Amy did not become part of Barbie in the role of Margot Robbie due to some scheduling issues.

But the 42-year-old actress has finally cleared the air by saying that it was not scheduling issues but rather creative differences, that led her to exit the movie.

“I can’t wait to see the movie, I think it looks awesome. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool so will be seeing that movie”, said Amy at Watch What Happens Live.

She further clarified: “I think we said it was scheduling conflicts… That’s what we said but it really was just creative differences.”

As per Entertainment Tonight, even though she is not a part of the movie, she is surely excited to see it. She wrote on her Instagram: “Can’t wait to see Barbie.”

Barbie now stars Margot Robbie in the titular role. The movie is set to release worldwide on July 21.

 

