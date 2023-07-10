Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

File Footage

Taylor Swift stunned her audience during her Eras tour as she invited former boyfriend Taylor Lautner on-stage where they both shared an emotional hug.

Analyzing the body language of the exes, Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, told The Mirror that their reunion was not staged.

The psychic also noted that the Twilight star was “missed” the Anti-Hero hitmaker “more” than she missed him after analyzing their heartwarming embrace.

"Taylor and Taylor's eye contact is very engaged and respectful. She lowers her head very slightly to meet his eye, he raises his head enthusiastically to meet hers," Honigman said of Swift and Lautner.

"Both their heads lean towards the middle, showing that they're drawn to one another. There are no signs of animosity there,” she added.

The expert went on to share her opinion while highlighting more details from the headline making reunion, "Taylor Lautner is leaning in with his whole body, whereas Taylor Swift stands upright, except for her head which is leaning towards her famous ex.”

“This means that boy Taylor missed girl Taylor more than she missed him,” she continued. "Their smiles match and are doubtlessly happy. Both show the top row of their perfect teeth, lips stretched in an extremely delighted way.”

“Their eyes narrow so much, that Taylor Lautner's are totally shut. This shows us how their eyes join in with their grins,” the expert explained.

Digging further into their hug, she said, “There are no body parts that get to escape the embrace,” adding, "Lautner is squeezing Swift into his arms, and his fingers are shown digging into her shoulder.”

“He's fully committed to the cuddle, and they tightly hold each other into the hug. This shows that the affection is genuine, and it is mutual."



