'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Noah Baumbach wife and director of Barbie Greta Gerwig revealed the reason of his absence
Margot Robbie’s much-awaited movie Barbie’s co-writer, Noah Baumbach, has ditched the world premiere of the film that took place in Los Angeles.

Noah, who is director and writer Greta Gerwig’s partner, has revealed that her better half decided to skip the premiere in respect for the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

She stated: “My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America.”

Greta went on to say: “He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in ‘Barbie’ happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers.”

On Sunday, the Shrine Auditorium was set up to host the world premiere of the Warner Bros. film Barbie, slated for release on July 21.

According to Variety, the entire cast and crew, including Margot and Ryan Gosling and director Greta was present at the event besides Noah. 

Not just that, other cast members like Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef and America Ferrera were also a part of the event.

Director Greta Gerwig is aiming to witness a collection of more than $80 million on the first day of its release globally.

