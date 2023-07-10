Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’

File Footage

Brad Pitt finally discussed his highly anticipated Formula One film being backed by seven-time world championship-winning racing driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The Fight Club alum chatted with Sky Sports regarding his drive around the Silverstone race circuit prior to the start of the British Grand Prix in Formula One.

“I'm a little giddy right now, I've got to say,” the Hollywood hunk told presenter Martin Brundle. “It’s great to be here. Having such a laugh; time of my life.”

Officially confirming that Javier Bardem is in the yet-to-be-titled film, Pitt shared new details about it being directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, and Hamilton.

Pitt said that his character in the film, Sonny Hayes, was a former F1 driver in the 90s who “has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines.”

“His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner,” he continued. “They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue.”

“Tell you what’s amazing about it,” the handsome hunk said. “You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. it’s really amazing.”

The Babylon star went on to share that driving around the circuit was “humbling,” adding, “I don’t know if you could call mine a hot lap, I’d call it kind of a warm lap.”

“I’ve taken a few tours, unintentionally, through the grass,” Pitt said before saying that he hadn’t hit anything hard yet, “Only my ego.”

Sharing his feelings about driving in front of the British GP crowd, the superstar noted, “I wasn’t nervous... The guys really prepared me well.”

“There’s a couple of corners where I can see the stands, but I was focused on the lines. I was able to appreciate the experience of driving when I was on the straights,” he added.

Pitt said, “This should be as authentic as we can get it. Lewis wants us to respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is. As a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver. The aggression and dexterity, I have so much respect for it.”







