King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal

Ever since King Charles has ascended to the throne, he has made an effort to slim down the monarchy in a bid to alleviate the financial burden on the crown.

However, the monarch is now struggling with how the strategy reflects on their appearances to the public.

According to the body language expert Judi James, the “working royals only” message is starting to backfire for the monarch.

Analysing the Trooping the Colour in 2023 balcony appearance for Express.co.uk, James was of the view that the ‘one united family group’ vibe was “totally lacking” during the event.

She compared it to previously balcony appearances of the royals in the reign of Queen Elizabeth II when the royals looked more “animated and excited” in events compared to now where they seem like “uneasy survivors of a business cull”.

“In previous years the Queen’s huge family group always looked like a party that had moved out onto the balcony before going back inside again to continue the fun. Charles’s group looked much more serious and a lot less playful,” she described

James claimed when the royal family gathered on the balcony, it resonated with the royal watchers which made them look like a regular family.

“The message about ‘working royals only’ might be a prudent one in times of cut-backs. But fans love the Royal Family as much, if not more than they love the royal firm,” she explained.

“This working party needed Anne and Edward’s children and Anne’s grandchildren as well as Beatrice and Eugenie’s growing families to make it look more like the happy, warm birthday celebration it was.”