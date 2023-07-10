 
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is looking for fling after shocking breakup from singer

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift’s former beau Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six whole years, is reportedly looking for a fling just four months after shocking split.

According to The Mirror, a celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman claimed that the Stars at Noon actor is in search “for someone to get hot and heavy with.”

Ever since they breakup in February 2023, Swift has been linked with Matty Healy, a romance she called off just a month after their relationship was confirmed by several insiders.

As for Alwyn, he was rumoured to be involved with Emma Laird, but it seems like it ended and now he is actively looking for someone to hook up with.

In a tarot card reading, Honigman said Alwyn got the Ace of Wands car for his love life. "It’s a card of fiery passion, indicating that he’s already looking for someone to get hot and heavy with,” she said.

"He doesn’t enjoy the insecure stage of a relationship, and would rather meet someone new who he can get to know, and maybe she’ll be his forever girl."

She went on to pul the Knight of Swords card, card of goals and achievements, for Swift and Alwyn together.

"Taylor and Joe are both focused, driven people and if the present isn’t working for them, they set their sights on the future,” the expert said.

She added, “They won’t get back together, they’ll each aim to find someone who suits them better.”

