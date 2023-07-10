Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Britain’s King Charles and US President Joe Biden discussed climate change and enjoyed tea at Windsor Castle on Monday.



The British monarch rolled out the red carpet for Joe Biden as he arrived at Windsor.

Biden flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

It was Biden's first meeting with King Charles since he was officially crowned king in May. The US president did not attend the coronation but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.



Later, royal expert Richard Palmer shared a video of King Charles greeting the US President at Windsor.



