 
menu menu menu

Dua Lipa glitters in chainmail gown at ‘Barbie’ premiere

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Dua Lipa plays the role of Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated flick, Barbie
 Dua Lipa plays the role of Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated flick, 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa glittered in a bold chainmail gown while attending the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old singer plays the role of Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated flick.

She was joined by the star-studded cast of the film at the Shrine Auditorium including the lead, Margot Robbie who turned heads in a recreated strapless gown from the 1960 Mattel doll.

Along with Dua's cameo role in the film which is set to hit theatres on July 21, she also grasped the chance to be a part of the movie’s soundtrack with her song Dance The Night being the lead single.


Dua posed for pictures while donning a sheer strapless chainmail gown that sparkled under the lights with the singer making the daring choice to only don a pair of white lower undergarments.

Dua Lipa glitters in chainmail gown at ‘Barbie’ premiere

She matched the dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels, and dangly silver earrings along with a stunning rhinestone necklace. Her dress swooped down for a bold neckline and the back of the dress remained open for a similar cut.

Her long dark hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her shoulders paired with a glamorous makeup look including a warm shade of blush, mascara and a nude lip. 

More From Entertainment:

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare video

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare
Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'
Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere
Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces video

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather
Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday video

Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday
Director Greta Gerwig weighs in on ‘Barbie’ Vs ‘Oppenheimer’ clash video

Director Greta Gerwig weighs in on ‘Barbie’ Vs ‘Oppenheimer’ clash

Kris Jenner flaunts real skin in glamorous Italian dinner date with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner flaunts real skin in glamorous Italian dinner date with Corey Gamble

Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?

Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?
Prince Harry pals 'disgusted' as Duke does not repay 'loyalty' video

Prince Harry pals 'disgusted' as Duke does not repay 'loyalty'
Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival