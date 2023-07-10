Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces

The clip recently took off again when posted by American casting director Jen Euston

A hilarious interview moment between Susanna Reid and Dan Stevens from 2014 has resurfaced and gone viral once more. The interview happened in Good Morning Britain while he was in the process of promoting his movie The Guest.

Dan even claimed later that the incident was his “most embarrassing moment.” It all started when Susanna questioned The Beauty and The Beast actor about how exactly he ended up landing the role in the film.

“You play this apparent all-America hero and this is a big opportunity for you in Hollywood. You must have had to beat off a lot of American men to get this part?”

However, Dan quickly understood the double meaning behind the question and burst into embarrassed giggles along with the rest of the crew members.

She seemed to be oblivious to what he meant as she questioned: “Why does that make you giggle? Did you not have to beat them off?”

Trying to save the moment, her co-host Ben Shephard asked: “Actually, to get the role, I can imagine there were quite a few men up for the role as well?”

Dan continued laughing after Susanna realized what had happened and the moment soon went viral, being referred to on the internet several times throughout the years.





Susanna was asked about it in 2019 and she recalled the moment, saying:

“I can’t even mention it because the form of words was considered so offensive. I’m so sorry for anyone who was offended back then. [Dan] sent me flowers afterwards to say sorry for making me embarrassed. Isn’t that sweet?”