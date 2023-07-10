 
Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

The premiere was held at the Shrine Auditorium as well as the Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles
Ryan Gosling honoured his wife Eva Mendes while attending the premiere of the highly anticipated film Barbie. The premiere was held at the Shrine Auditorium as well as the Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old The Notebook actor donned a custom necklace which featured the letter ‘E’ written in Barbie font. He looked dashing as ever in a pink suit over a shirt of a lighter shade along with white Oxfords which was carefully chosen by the stylist Mark Avery.

He also received a fresh haircut from stylist Camilla Soole while his complexion was tweaked to perfection by groomer Shane Thomas.

His two daughters including 8-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amanda were the major inspiration for him playing the role of Ken in the Greta Gerwig flick. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added:

“They've seen a lot pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it. Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway. I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy.”

The film has been getting rave reviews with some calling for Ryan to even get an Academy Award for his performance.

