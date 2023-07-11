 
Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, know she has 'gone too far'

July 11, 2023

Meghan Markle is regretting her decision of speaking up against the Royal Family, notes an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is consistently losing business with her media partners, is revisiting the moments she had called out the Royals.

Tom Bower told OK! of Meghan and Prince Harry: "They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview."

He continues: "They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore."

"All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews. That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now. What is fascinating is how it will end? What will the climax be?" he questions.

This comes as Meghan and Harry are going their separate ways in creating other business ventures apart from Archwell.

