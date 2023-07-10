 
Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

This news comes after a major health scare where Madonna was reportedly found unconscious on June 28

Music industry legend Madonna had come up with a list of strict rules on how to manage her legacy as well as her $850 million fortune. This news comes after a major health scare where she was reportedly found unconscious on June 28.

She was “revived with the drug Narcan” to battle the septic shock before she was taken to the ICU while she suffered from a bacterial infection.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, she has instructed her music execs about what to do with her legacy after she is no longer here. It seems the singer has no plans of selling her image or having it tarnished after she’s gone, reportedly being against being made into a hologram.


The source explained: “With the exception of Abba Voyage, the use of holograms to bring performers to life has been questionable, to say the least.”

They added: “Whitney Houston's hologram tour was panned by critics and Madonna refuses to let money-hungry bosses do the same to her. She has spent her whole life calling the shots and maintaining cultural relevance — and there is no chance she's letting all her hard work be tarnished.”

Whitney Houston’s tour which was held in 2020 was severely criticised for being “exploitative” as well as a “soulless money grab.”

