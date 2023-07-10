 
menu menu menu

Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Criticism against Meghan and Harrys daughter condemned

The supporters of the British royal family known for attacking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to avoid targeting the couple's children.

The request came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Fourth of July parade with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The royal fans poked fun at the daughter of the US-based royal couple and accused Harry and Meghan of copying Charlotte's dress.

Royal observer Emilie said the backlash and comparisons between Princess Charlotte and Lili is despicable.

"People are criticizing a two-year-old child for wearing red shoes and standard dress that are commonly worn by millions of children worldwide."

She said making fun of a little baby for "having slightly messy hair" is incredibly toxic.

"It doesn't matter who her parents her, or how much you dislike them. She is just a child who hasn't done anything to deserve these comments. Comparing her to her cousin is unfair and unnecessary," the royal expert added.  


More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts' video

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'
Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist video

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist
Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’
Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'
K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight video

K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight
K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency

K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency
Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy

Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy
Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare video

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare
Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'
Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere
Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces video

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather
Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday video

Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday