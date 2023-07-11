 
Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2023

Tom believes anyone that has a beer everyday has probably got a little bit of a problem
Tom believes 'anyone that has a beer everyday has probably got a little bit of a problem'

Tom Holland openly admitted being an alcohol addict before entering his sobriety journey.

While speaking candidly about his alcohol consumption in one of the episodes of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Tom said that he would not shy away from the fact that he was an addict.

"I was definitely addicted to alcohol, not shying away from that at all. I think that anyone that has a beer everyday has probably got a little bit of a problem."

"And then you would just reach that moment where you're like 'Wow, I shouldn't have had that last beer,'" the actor continued. "And you wake up the next day and you have a terrible headache."

The Spider-Man actor said that his daily consumption of alcohol in large amounts made him question himself, "Why am I enslaved this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?"

He continued, saying: "I would look back and recognize that I would go to events for work, and, you know, I can't enjoy myself until I've had a few beers, and I just felt so much pressure.I didn't feel like I could go and not have a drink because of the stress of it.”

But then he somehow managed to pull himself away from the addiction. He told himself: “Mate, you've got to pull your socks up here. You can't just live in your house all the time, you've got to go out and enjoy yourself.”

“And if you're only enjoying yourself because you're drinking, then you really do have a problem.”

Tom Holland concluded, saying: "I could sleep better, I could handle problems better. Things that would go wrong on set that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much such better mental clarity. I felt healthier. I felt fitter”, told E!

