 
menu menu menu

Danielle Jonas opens up about rejecting Real Housewives of New Jersey

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Danielle Jonas opens up about rejecting Real Housewives of New Jersey
Danielle Jonas opens up about rejecting Real Housewives of New Jersey

Danielle Jonas has recently opened up on why she rejected Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Speaking on the LadyGang podcast last month, Kevin Jonas’ wife revealed, “I was asked to take a spot on the Real Housewives.”

“But I think I would die. I think they would like; they would kill me,” remarked the 36-year-old

Jonas Brothers star Kevin also chimed in and said, “Bringing the lamb to the slaughter over there.”

To this, Danielle replied, “Yeah!”

However, Kevin believed that his wife would be able to “hold her own” on the explosive Bravo reality show.

“I would probably just sit there laughing,” continued Danielle.

Kevin quipped, “The problem is I don’t want to have to give them tickets to the show.”

“I’m just kidding, no. The reality is that might be too much, she added.

In the end, Danielle admitted that she would rather do “Married to Jonas show – her and Kevin’s reality show, which aired for two seasons on E! between 2012 and 2013.

Earlier, Kevin’s wife also spilled on the podcast that she “feels just less than her sisters-in-law (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner) sometimes and it’s weird”.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie hits back at Brad Pitt amid French winery war, says he ‘looted’ the business video

Angelina Jolie hits back at Brad Pitt amid French winery war, says he ‘looted’ the business

Taylor Swift reflects on weekend ‘full of surprises’ amid her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reflects on weekend ‘full of surprises’ amid her Eras Tour
Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show

Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show
Nicki Minaj shares her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie: ‘visually stimulating’

Nicki Minaj shares her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie: ‘visually stimulating’
King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral video

King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral
Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles video

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles
Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere

Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere
Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos

Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos
Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence

King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence
Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation video

Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation
Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'

Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'
Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles? video

Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles?
Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'

Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'
'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66
Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'
Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour video

Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour