Danielle Jonas opens up about rejecting Real Housewives of New Jersey

Danielle Jonas has recently opened up on why she rejected Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Speaking on the LadyGang podcast last month, Kevin Jonas’ wife revealed, “I was asked to take a spot on the Real Housewives.”

“But I think I would die. I think they would like; they would kill me,” remarked the 36-year-old

Jonas Brothers star Kevin also chimed in and said, “Bringing the lamb to the slaughter over there.”

To this, Danielle replied, “Yeah!”

However, Kevin believed that his wife would be able to “hold her own” on the explosive Bravo reality show.

“I would probably just sit there laughing,” continued Danielle.

Kevin quipped, “The problem is I don’t want to have to give them tickets to the show.”

“I’m just kidding, no. The reality is that might be too much, she added.

In the end, Danielle admitted that she would rather do “Married to Jonas show – her and Kevin’s reality show, which aired for two seasons on E! between 2012 and 2013.

Earlier, Kevin’s wife also spilled on the podcast that she “feels just less than her sisters-in-law (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner) sometimes and it’s weird”.