Taylor Swift reflects on weekend ‘full of surprises’ amid her Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Taylor Swift revelled her hot and happening weekend amid her Eras Tour as she released her much-anticipated re-recorded 2010 album, Speak Now.

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of highlights of her Kansas City stop of her ongoing tour.

Swift who also brought ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner on stage along with Joey King and Presley Cash to premiere the video of her song, I Can See You, gushed over the crowd’s energy and how well it was all received.

“It was a Speak Now (my version) album release party at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend, full of surprises [grinning squinting emoji],” began Swift in the caption.

“I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget. THEN @joeyking @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash walked on stage (and there were even a few flips??) to say hi to everyone.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker went on to praise her band who was also present for her re-recording journey. “I got to play Long Live with my incredible band (who are the ones playing on all my re-records too) and it was just so unfathomably special to me. Singing those words in a stadium full of people who helped me get my music back. Love you all [three purple heart emojis] See you very soon, Denver!”

Swift announced the release of her re-recorded version with “pride and joy” in a bid to reclaim the masters of her songs after they were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she said via an Instagram post announcing the news.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” she added of the album.

