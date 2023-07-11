King Charles likely to reunite with Archie, Lilibet in November: Here’s why

Britain’s King Charles may reunite with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on his 75th birthday in November, it is reported.



According to a report by Hello, per Entertainment Daily, the monarch may invite his son Prince Harry and his family on his 75th birthday and likely to reunite with Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles birthday falls on November 14.

The publication claims that like his 70th birthday in 2018, King Charles may host the royals at the palace and could invite the California-based couple with their kids as well.

However, there is no confirmation over whether there will be big celebrations and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be invited.

It is also unclear whether Meghan would attend the birthday celebrations of her father-in-law as she and her children remained in California back in May when Harry attended King Charles coronation.