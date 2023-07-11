 
US government pours cold water on hopes of action against Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Prince Harry angered his father King Charles and brother Prince William by levelling a series of allegations against them in his tell-all book "Spare" earlier this year.

The book came just months before the coronation of King Charles but the monarch decided to invite his son despite all the differences because he thought the Duke of Sussex's absence would be more problematic than his absence.

The British media reported that Prince William opposed his father's decision to invite Harry to the coronation after the book's release.

The media reported that King Charles requested Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to convince his sons to attend the coronation.

Harry attended the coronation during his brief stay in the UK and reunited with his family that stayed in the US.

Royal family supporters were pinning their hopes on a plea filed by   Heritage Foundation that alleges the Duke may have lied about past drug use on his visa application.

The Heritage Foundation asked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via the Freedom of Information Act (Foia) to release Harry’s visa application. It argues that there is “intense public interest” in whether he received special treatment during the application process.

According to express.co.uk, the US government has refused to reveal details of Prince Harry's visa application, citing his "right to privacy".

This comes after the Department of Homeland Security already refused to reveal the information despite a furore over his drug use - as visa applications can be rejected if an applicant admits to having taken drugs. The first refusal stated that even though the 38-year-old is a "public figure", that does not mean he would "forfeit all rights to privacy".

Prince Harry admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in his book.

Express.co.uk reported that under US law, foreigners who admit to taking drugs and wish to enter, or move to, the United States may face several challenges when doing so. Applications can be denied over drug taking, though it is not a hard-and-fast rule.

