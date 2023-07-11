 
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2023

34-year-old Chelsee Healey shares her first child, five-year-old Holly with her ex-boyfriend Jack Molloy
Chelsee Healey from Hollyoaks revealed on Tuesday that she is pregnant for the second time on her Instagram. The 34-year-old shares her first child, five-year-old Holly with her ex-boyfriend Jack Molloy.

She chose to focus on the reaction of her daughter to the news instead of revealing her partner. Captioning a stunning picture of herself, she wrote: “Baby Number 2. I am Not Sure me Or the world Is Ready For Another Coco ! But WE are more than Ready…”

She continued, adding: “For as Long as coco could talk she has asked for a Baby sitster or Brother... Feel beyond blessed to be giving her her wish and being a mummy of 2 and i can’t wait to have another baba to Love unconditionally… We cannot wait to meet you Our Baby Love.”

She was greeted by congratulatory comments including kind words from Shaughna Phillips and Lana Jenkins from Love Island who wrote: “Congratulations gorgeous!... Congratulations Chels!!! Amazing news.”

She spoke to Closer Magazine about the news, saying: ‘I'm so excited to be pregnant again. I feel like the timing is just right. I adored my bump last time with Coco, I've actually missed it… After this one, I'll be very happy, but I said to my partner ‘Maybe we can squeeze another one in.’”

