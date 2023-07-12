Britney Spears new book is a perfect 'storm in waiting'

Britney Spears's unapologetic stance will reflect in her upcoming memoir

Britney Spears is going all out with a tell-all biography that shares her version of her life events that were often, as she claimed, controlled by others.

On Tuesday, the Circus crooner splashed major headlines after she revealed the memoir's title, The Women in Me, along with its release date, October 24.

Meanwhile, the tidbit about the book reads, "written with remarkable candor and humor" and "illuminates the enduring power of music and love —and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

During her 30-year smashing career, Spears was dogged by various controversies in both private and public domains.

With a few months remaining in the release, the speculations about the book's content are picking pace.

The Messenger ran a rundown about the topics that may stir controversy if included in the book.

At the top is Justin Timberlake. The teenage romance of the duo was the most reported section of showbiz outlets in the 1990s.

However, in 2002, the pair called it quits after coming out together publicly in 1999.

The second hot topic of the Grammy winner's life is her conservatorship. Although it was widely-covered, yet, there are still some accounts, especially the early days of that period, that still need to be dawned upon the public.

Last but not least, the mother of controversy of Spears's life where she had an apparent meltdown after her husband barred her from meeting her kids.

Led her to shave her head at a Tarzana hair salon in 2007; she smashed a paparazzi car after he invaded her privacy.

And yes, don't forget about her 2003 lip-lock with Madonna.

If the book leaks, that part has the highest chance of making it to the internet.