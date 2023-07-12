 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is currently ‘working desperately’ to move towards more positive reviews because she can’t ‘keep harking up’ the same tree, with a reputation on the line.

Claims and admissions referencing the Sussexes agenda and plans have been shared by journalist Valentine Low.

He started the converastion off by explaining, “I think Harry and Meghan do want to move on.”

This is because “I've spoken to their people who, basically, in terms of accusations against the royal family, they say, 'We're done, we've done that'.”

But, in an effort to clarify, Mr Low also added, “It's not that there won't be any shots because there might be shots… but I don't think that there will be a concerted thing like a book or a program or a big interview.”

This admission has come amid reports that “they've learned.”

More so because “Meghan's not stupid,” Mr Low also claimed while referencing the Duchess’ personality.

“She knows you've got to do something positive now, you can't carry on harking on that same negative message,” at the end of the day. 

More From Entertainment:

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news
‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya video

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya
Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon
‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear
Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’
Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her

Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"
'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations video

Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations