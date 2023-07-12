Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is currently ‘working desperately’ to move towards more positive reviews because she can’t ‘keep harking up’ the same tree, with a reputation on the line.



Claims and admissions referencing the Sussexes agenda and plans have been shared by journalist Valentine Low.

He started the converastion off by explaining, “I think Harry and Meghan do want to move on.”

This is because “I've spoken to their people who, basically, in terms of accusations against the royal family, they say, 'We're done, we've done that'.”

But, in an effort to clarify, Mr Low also added, “It's not that there won't be any shots because there might be shots… but I don't think that there will be a concerted thing like a book or a program or a big interview.”

This admission has come amid reports that “they've learned.”

More so because “Meghan's not stupid,” Mr Low also claimed while referencing the Duchess’ personality.

“She knows you've got to do something positive now, you can't carry on harking on that same negative message,” at the end of the day.