Larsa Pippen strongly reacts to Michael Jordan disapproving her for Marcus

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan confirmed their relationship earlier in 2023

American TV personality Larsa Pippen, who is dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus, has strongly condemned the basketball player's comment about disapproving her for his son.

Larsa and Marcus, in the latest episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety, shared their reaction over Michael’s disapproval that he gave during a recent public appearance.

Larsa furiously told Marcus: “You thought it was funny. I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

She went on to say: “It literally went everywhere. I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying… that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine.”

“When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that… and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy… I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us.”

The 49-year-old socialite was previously married to Scottie Pippen, who is teammate of the legendary Basketball player, Michael. The duo parted ways in 2021. The couple has four children together.

She also admitted that there might be some people, including Scottie who find our relationship awkward.

“But it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was.”

According to Just Jared, Larsa Pippen concluded by saying: “I wasn’t a part of that, you weren’t a part of that. So I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied.”