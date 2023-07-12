 
menu menu menu

Larsa Pippen strongly reacts to Michael Jordan disapproving her for Marcus

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan confirmed their relationship earlier in 2023
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan confirmed their relationship earlier in 2023

American TV personality Larsa Pippen, who is dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus, has strongly condemned the basketball player's comment about disapproving her for his son.

Larsa and Marcus, in the latest episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety, shared their reaction over Michael’s disapproval that he gave during a recent public appearance.

Larsa furiously told Marcus: “You thought it was funny. I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

She went on to say: “It literally went everywhere. I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying… that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine.”

“When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that… and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy… I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us.”

The 49-year-old socialite was previously married to Scottie Pippen, who is teammate of the legendary Basketball player, Michael. The duo parted ways in 2021. The couple has four children together.

She also admitted that there might be some people, including Scottie who find our relationship awkward.

“But it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was.”

According to Just Jared, Larsa Pippen concluded by saying:  “I wasn’t a part of that, you weren’t a part of that. So I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied.”

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma turns down 'Jee Le Zaraa' after Priyanka Chopra's departure: Reports

Anushka Sharma turns down 'Jee Le Zaraa' after Priyanka Chopra's departure: Reports
Katrina Kaif pays tribute to assistant as he completes '20 years' with her

Katrina Kaif pays tribute to assistant as he completes '20 years' with her
Zeenat Aman inspired fans to stop 'colouring their hair' after her IG debut

Zeenat Aman inspired fans to stop 'colouring their hair' after her IG debut
Kriti Sanon begins 'hunt' for bigger house in Mumbai: Reports

Kriti Sanon begins 'hunt' for bigger house in Mumbai: Reports
Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now
Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'

Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director
Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH
Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success

Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success
Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'

Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'
Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'

Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'
Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video

Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video
Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life
Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan