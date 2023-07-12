Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’

Tom Cruise has already started working on his next big project amid promotional tour of his blockbuster film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Top Gun megastar shared an update about his next film, set to be shot in space, which he will probably shoot after finishing the Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Speaking with the press during premiere of the action-packed thriller, Cruise revealed that he did not have a production start date for the movie, set to be directed by Doug Liman.

When asked about the project, which is expected to make the handsome hunk the first civilian to perform a spacewalk, Cruise said, “We’ve been working on it diligently,” as reported by Variety.

“We’ll see where we go,” Cruise added of the movie, being backed by Universal with a budget of around $200 million.

Christopher McQuarrie, director of both parts of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning shared with the outlet that they will start filming “Part Two” right after “Part One” press tour ends.

“We finish this tour, and on our way back to the U.K. we stop to scout along the way. We hit the ground running as soon as we get back,” McQuarrie said.

He added, “I get two days of vacation between here and Tokyo and I’m back on.”

Meanwhile, Cruise starrer spy action film, released worldwide on July 12, 2023, has been garnering really positive reviews so far.