Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are rumoured to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony, however, they have never addressed these speculations.



The Barbie star was first linked with the 2 Fast 2 Furious actor after they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, soon after the duo started dating.

However, speaking to The Oprah Magazine, Mendes confirmed that she and Gosling had known each other before they starred together in the crime drama film.

The lovebirds have kept their love lives private for most part with rare joint appearances at public events.

Back in 2021, Mendes sent fans wild after she teased during the Ronald McDonald House charity promotions that she and Gosling, who are parents to two daughters, Amada Lee and Esmeralda Amada, have tied the knot.

Speaking to Today Australia, the Ghost Rider star was asked about her time in the country when she said, “Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful.”

“My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time,” the actor added.

Without going into any further details, she later fuelled marriage rumours by dropping a dropping a special tribute for Gosling on Instagram – a body tattoo.

The La La Land actor also gushed over his ladylove while speaking to GQ as he shared that he did not want to start a family before meeting Mendes.

However, after meeting Mendes, he knew she was his one and the only with the actor claiming, “I realized I did not want kids without her.”

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” Gosling said.

“And there were moments on ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore,” he added. “I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”