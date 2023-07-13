 
Taylor Swift dodges flying objects thrown at her during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, a music icon, is the latest victim of the recently emerging trend of things being thrown toward artists performing live on stage. Swift is currently on her first Eras Tour since 2018.

She got some friendship bracelets thrown toward her backstage when she exited Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

She evaded the objects thrown at her due to her security team's efforts.

The video circulating on social media saw Swift waving off at fans after performing her hit song, Karma, from her latest album, reports Fox News.

The reps of music stalwart have remained tight-lipped about the incident for now.

Seeing the video on Twitter, Fans have shared their frustration and criticized the incident.

One user wrote, "The security guards were Blocking, they deserve a raise".

Another one asked people to stop fooling themselves, and wrote, "They act as though Taylor is gonna pick their friendship bracelet up off the floor and would ask them to be besties on the spot," and declared it 'disrespectful'.

Another warned that these actions shouldn't be normalized as they could harm the artists while another expressed that people should stop throwing stuff at artists.

This isn't the first incident as earlier several artists including Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ariana Grande have all been hit by fan-thrown objects during their live performances.

Last month Bebe Rexha was also hit in the face during a similar kind of incident, she got injured and had to get stitches just above her eyebrow.

