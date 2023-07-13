 
menu menu menu

Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

X-Men fans are calling out the Deadpool 3 costume tweaks
'X-Men' fans are calling out the 'Deadpool 3' costume tweaks

Deadpool 3 was expected to give X-Men fans a treat with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return.

But, the first glimpse of the 54-year-old has kicked the controversy where the fans grew furious about the beloved character's costume alteration.

Ryan Reynolds cheekily shared the duo's photo on his Instagram Story in their movie's costumes.

The merch with a mouth's dress was seemingly the same; however, the long-clawed hero saw him with a different costume with bright yellow sleeves.

Image Credit: TheFanBoySeo
Image Credit: TheFanBoySeo

The new change was unacceptable to some of the franchise fans as they voiced their anger on Twitter.

"That Wolverine costume is abhorrent, get rid of the goddamn sleeves," one angry fan commented.

"I do like this Wolverine outfit, but we could get rid of the sleeves… let Hugh Jackman show off his arms!!" another added.

Meanwhile, other fans posted their interesting take on the new change.

"Imagine Wolverine in anger ripping his sleeves and then popping his claws killing a bunch of TVA agents…poetic," a third added.

"Wolverines definitely going berserk and ripping his sleeves off, isn't he," a fourth said.

However many other fans were excited to see Jackman in this avatar.

"I can't believe I'm seeing Hugh Jackman in a yellow and blue Wolverine suit," said one.

"When I saw rumours that suit would have sleeves I was concerned (and I'd still rather it didn't) but he looks great," another added.

Deadpool 3 will land in hit cinemas in May 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video

Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video
Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'

Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'
King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon

King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon
75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns

75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns
The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice

The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice
Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast

Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to 'dig deep to show grit' after Emmy snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to 'dig deep to show grit' after Emmy snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wrong track to get success?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wrong track to get success?
Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death

Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death
Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale

Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale
Taylor Swift dodges flying objects thrown at her during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift dodges flying objects thrown at her during The Eras Tour
Ncuti Gatwa says it ‘was very hard’ to tell intimate stories in ‘Sex Education’ video

Ncuti Gatwa says it ‘was very hard’ to tell intimate stories in ‘Sex Education’
Magazine cover featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George irks supporters

Magazine cover featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George irks supporters

King Charles and Queen Camilla received precious gifts after Scottish coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla received precious gifts after Scottish coronation
Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema video

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth
Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations