Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare

Jamie Foxx is waiting for the right moment to make his comeback following his health scare which occurred in April.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, though Foxx may still be recuperating, he is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right.”

The Django Unchained actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, when she revealed that he had sustained “a medical complication.”

While she did not disclose the details of the what had caused the health emergency, she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

After being completely MIA amid his undisclosed medical condition, two months later the Oscar-winning actor, 55, first emerged on Sunday night, July 9, 2023, where he was seen aboard a yacht travelling along the Chicago River in the footage obtained by TMZ.

Looking well and healthy, next day he spotted retrieving a woman’s purse in Chicago. In the video captured by a man named Quan Ellis, the multihyphenate artist found his mother’s purse and brought it to her. In the caption posted alongside the video stated that “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good.”

Despite the optimistic outings, the insider revealed that Foxx is “not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

Though, he is still getting better and has support from his friends and family. “Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again,” said the source.

Foxx has “huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much.”