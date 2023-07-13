 
menu menu menu

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Jamie Foxx is waiting for the right moment to make his comeback following his health scare which occurred in April.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, though Foxx may still be recuperating, he is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right.”

The Django Unchained actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, when she revealed that he had sustained “a medical complication.”

While she did not disclose the details of the what had caused the health emergency, she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

After being completely MIA amid his undisclosed medical condition, two months later the Oscar-winning actor, 55, first emerged on Sunday night, July 9, 2023, where he was seen aboard a yacht travelling along the Chicago River in the footage obtained by TMZ.

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare

Looking well and healthy, next day he spotted retrieving a woman’s purse in Chicago. In the video captured by a man named Quan Ellis, the multihyphenate artist found his mother’s purse and brought it to her. In the caption posted alongside the video stated that “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good.”

Despite the optimistic outings, the insider revealed that Foxx is “not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

Though, he is still getting better and has support from his friends and family. “Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again,” said the source.

Foxx has “huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen
'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'

'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'
Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him
Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet

Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet
Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim

Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim
Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism
Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film

Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film
Prince Harry's new video goes viral video

Prince Harry's new video goes viral
Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes

Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth

Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth