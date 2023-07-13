 
menu menu menu

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter
Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter 

Kat Graham and Darren Geret have called it quits on their relationship, according to an announcement made by Graham on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actress, known for her role in "Vampire Diaries," shared on Twitter that their engagement had ended a few months ago. 

She wrote, “Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Graham also shared the same message on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The news of their split comes after it was confirmed by PEOPLE in May 2022 that Graham and Geret, 53, were engaged. The couple had quietly gotten engaged while celebrating Geret's birthday in Mexico. At the time, a source had described Graham as "madly in love" and said she couldn't be happier.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set video

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere video

Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s
'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare video

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour