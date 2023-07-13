 
Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce case took a significant turn as the judge overseeing the proceedings made some important rulings. 

On Wednesday, the judge decided to extend the actor's temporary monthly child support payments of $129,755. Additionally, the judge denied the request made by Costner's lawyers to settle the matter of child support before the trial date, which is set for November 27. This trial will determine the validity of challenging the couple's prenuptial agreement.

Costner's legal team also requested a 10-day period to review the final forensic accountant files before the trial begins. The reason behind this request is that there are approximately 9,000 pages of forensic accounting documents to be examined.

The judge stated that an "evidentiary hearing is unlikely in the foreseeable future" regarding the matter of child support. As a result, the tentative ruling currently stands. However, it's important to note that if any changes are made in the final ruling, child support will be retroactive, dating back to July 1.

Baumgartner, aged 49, who shares three children (Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13) with Costner, had previously requested $248,000 per month for child support. This amount was criticized by Costner's side as being "inflated."

In the midst of the legal proceedings, Baumgartner revealed that she was staying in the actor's Santa Barbara residence until a child support agreement was in place. This decision was made to ensure she could establish a "suitable separate household." 

However, the Costners' premarital agreement stipulated that she should vacate the residence within 30 days of filing for divorce. Judge Thomas Anderle of the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County in California ruled on July 5 that Baumgartner must vacate the couple's luxurious compound, estimated to be worth $145 million, by July 31.

The next court hearing for Costner and Baumgartner's legal teams is scheduled for August 2, where they will discuss the couple's prenuptial agreement.

