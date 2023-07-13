 
menu menu menu

Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, recently celebrated a significant achievement in his life. Through a post on his Threads account, the 47-year-old musician expressed his triumph over his crippling fear of flying, which stemmed from a devastating plane crash in 2008. 

Barker credited his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for her unwavering love and support, which played a pivotal role in his journey towards overcoming this fear. The couple, who are currently expecting a baby boy, have been instrumental in each other's lives.

In his heartfelt post, Barker shared, "Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash." He continued by acknowledging the profound impact Kardashian had on his recovery, saying, "Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash."

Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian

Following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of four individuals and left Barker with severe third-degree burns covering more than half of his body, it was Kardashian who provided the support and strength he needed. 

In August 2021, she stood by his side as he boarded a plane for the first time in 13 years. Together, they flew to Cabo on Kylie Jenner's private jet, accompanied by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The significance of this milestone was not lost on those close to the couple. A source shared with PEOPLE, "It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point." 

The source also highlighted Kardashian's unwavering support, mentioning that she never pressured him to fly. Instead, they managed to travel within the United States without relying on air travel, a decision that Kardashian fully embraced.

Days after this momentous flight, Barker took the opportunity to publicly express his gratitude to Kardashian for helping him conquer his fears. Accompanied by a photo of them sharing a kiss in front of Kylie's jet, Barker wrote, "With you, anything is possible." The sentiment was reciprocated by Kardashian, who shared his post on her Instagram Story and added, "Anything and everything with you."

Over a decade ago, Barker and his longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived a harrowing plane crash that occurred shortly after takeoff in South Carolina. 

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination
Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement

Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement
Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend video

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend
Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’ video

Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’
Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set video

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere video

Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s
'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy