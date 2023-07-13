 
Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Prince William is rumored to be nothing like his own father King Charles, when it comes to raising his own lot.

The looming differences between Prince William and King Charles have been sahred by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She started the conversation off by saying, “With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped, but you can see now how committed he is.”

She also added, “However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father, he knows how important family life is... He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad.”

This comes in response to earlier claims that revealed that King Charles is ‘privately very frustrated’ with the Middleton’s arrangements with George, Charlotte and Louis.

While palace aides have furiously refuted these claims, Prince William wants nothing more than for his father to have time with the future heirs and spares of the British monarchy.

According to the Daily Mail, he is even quoted to have said, “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

The prince also added, “having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to play around with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

