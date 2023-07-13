 
King Charles does not want Prince William ‘stealing his limelight’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

King Charles has just come under fire and has been accused of keeping the Joe Biden visit private in order to stop his more popular son Prince William from stealing any of his limelight.

Accusations against the Prince of Wales and his father has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Everything was shared during Ms Elser's piece for News.com.au, and there she was quoted saying, “It would have made sense for William to be in that Windsor meeting – last year, he met with Biden while in the US for the Earthshot Prize and Kerry was an honorary member of the Boston 2022 Prize host committee.”

She even went on to weigh in on the possible reasons for Prince William's absence and even went on to say, “One interpretation of why the Prince of Wales was not there could be that the king essentially didn’t want to have to share his presidential toy for the day with his son.”

After all, King Charles probably thought “Here was a plum opportunity for His Majesty to look like a king, hanging out with someone who has the nuclear codes, leading talks and getting resoundingly congratulated by Kerry during TV interviews.”

Before signing off Ms Elser also added, “So maybe now that Charles has a crown, a throne and the security code for the Houses of Parliament side door, he doesn’t want his more popular son stealing any of his limelight."

