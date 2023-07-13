 
menu menu menu

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album Lost at Sea
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea' 

Chris Shiflett, the guitarist of Foo Fighters, is preparing to launch his upcoming solo album titled 'Lost at Sea' on October 20 through Blue Élan Records.

The album will comprise 10 tracks, including his recently released single "Damage Control." Shiflett has described the single as "Ska-mericana" and has also revealed a music video for the song, which was filmed during his recent tour in the U.K.

The majority of the album was recorded in Nashville with producer Jaren Johnston, and it features collaborations with fellow guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. Alongside "Damage Control," Shiflett's previous singles "Dead and Gone" and "Black Top White Lines" will also be included on the album.

Last year, Shiflett unveiled the single "Born & Raised," which was produced by Vance Powell. The track showcased the talents of renowned musicians such as Jack Lawrence from The Raconteurs on bass, Julian Doro from Eagles of Death Metal on drums, Mike Webb on keyboards, and Luke Schneider on steel guitar.

More From Entertainment:

'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike

'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike
Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch

Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch
King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report

King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report
Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty
King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal
Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo
King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report

King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report
BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal
Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why
Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t have

Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t have
The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post video

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’ video

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’
Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second
Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination