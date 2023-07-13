Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

Chris Shiflett, the guitarist of Foo Fighters, is preparing to launch his upcoming solo album titled 'Lost at Sea' on October 20 through Blue Élan Records.

The album will comprise 10 tracks, including his recently released single "Damage Control." Shiflett has described the single as "Ska-mericana" and has also revealed a music video for the song, which was filmed during his recent tour in the U.K.

The majority of the album was recorded in Nashville with producer Jaren Johnston, and it features collaborations with fellow guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. Alongside "Damage Control," Shiflett's previous singles "Dead and Gone" and "Black Top White Lines" will also be included on the album.

Last year, Shiflett unveiled the single "Born & Raised," which was produced by Vance Powell. The track showcased the talents of renowned musicians such as Jack Lawrence from The Raconteurs on bass, Julian Doro from Eagles of Death Metal on drums, Mike Webb on keyboards, and Luke Schneider on steel guitar.