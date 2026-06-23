Will Smith, Jada Pinkett spotted enjoying Paris evening with son Jaden

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seen enjoying a rare family night out in Paris, spending time together with their son Jaden.



The family had dinner at the restaurant Loulou Paris and were later spotted leaving the venue.

Will, 57, walked out with Jada, 54, and kept his arm linked with hers as they left the restaurant.

Their son Jaden, 27, followed behind them along with friends who also joined the dinner.

Will and Jada’s daughter Willow and Will’s son Trey were not seen at the outing.

The family, however, has been quietly stepping out together more often in recent months.

Earlier in June, they were also seen in Los Angeles having dinner with Will’s mother and other family members, marking one of their first joint outings in a while.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997 but have been living separate lives since 2016 while still remaining legally married.

Jaden has also been spending time in Paris for fashion week events and was later seen continuing his night with friends after dinner.

He has recently taken on a major fashion role with Christian Louboutin, which has brought him more into the spotlight.

The Paris visit also comes during a busy fashion week period, with more events expected soon.

Will is meanwhile preparing for a new film project, marking a return to a major acting role outside long running series.