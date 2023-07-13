 
Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially come to terms with the fact that they’ve gone to far with the royal drama, and its allegedly why they’ve gone so low key.

The Sussexes’ silence and its reasonings behind the decision have been brought to light by royal biographer Tom Bower.

He dished over everything during a candid interview with OK! Magazine.

There, the author of the Rebel King admitted that Meghan Markle’s post-royal career is ‘starting to dwindle’ because they’ve come to accept the fact that they’ve “probably gone too far” with everything.

“All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews,” Mr Bower was even quoted saying.

“That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far, and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now,” he also admitted.

Before concluding though, Mr Bower posed a question abot the couple’s future and even went as far as to ask, “What is fascinating is how will it end? What will the climax be?”

