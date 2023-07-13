Khloe Kardashian’s adorable son appears on ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had Tatum through a surrogate back in July 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s darling son Tatum appeared in the teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians. Khloe and her former partner Tristan Thompson had Tatum through a surrogate back in July 2022.

In the ninth and second to last episode of The Kardashians which will be coming out next week fans will be getting their first proper look at the little one when he is brought over to Khloe’s place by Tristan.

Early on in the same episode, Khloe was having dinner with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick when Kim revealed that she had actually been contacted by Tristan. “Oh my God, Tristan called me today. He told me that he is buying a house in Hidden Hills.”

Khloe was then asked by Scott if she was aware that her former partner had been looking to live in their area. Khloe remarked that “I knew he was looking in Hidden Hills before. Like I knew like six or eight months ago,” while Scott wondered aloud if there were “talks of chances, because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support.”

Khloe quickly reassured him that she was alright with Tristan. “No, no chances. No, I’m totally fine with him, like I don’t have any issues with him, I really don’t. I just don’t have the energy for issues.”