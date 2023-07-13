 
menu menu menu

Khloe Kardashian’s adorable son appears on ‘The Kardashians’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had Tatum through a surrogate back in July 2022
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had Tatum through a surrogate back in July 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s darling son Tatum appeared in the teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians. Khloe and her former partner Tristan Thompson had Tatum through a surrogate back in July 2022.

In the ninth and second to last episode of The Kardashians which will be coming out next week fans will be getting their first proper look at the little one when he is brought over to Khloe’s place by Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian’s adorable son appears on ‘The Kardashians’

Early on in the same episode, Khloe was having dinner with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick when Kim revealed that she had actually been contacted by Tristan. “Oh my God, Tristan called me today. He told me that he is buying a house in Hidden Hills.”

Khloe was then asked by Scott if she was aware that her former partner had been looking to live in their area. Khloe remarked that “I knew he was looking in Hidden Hills before. Like I knew like six or eight months ago,” while Scott wondered aloud if there were “talks of chances, because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support.”

Khloe quickly reassured him that she was alright with Tristan. “No, no chances. No, I’m totally fine with him, like I don’t have any issues with him, I really don’t. I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’

Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’
Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces

Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces
Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere
King Charles does not want Prince William ‘stealing his limelight’

King Charles does not want Prince William ‘stealing his limelight’
Michelle Obama thanks Malala Yousafzai for inspiring ‘girls around the world’: Watch

Michelle Obama thanks Malala Yousafzai for inspiring ‘girls around the world’: Watch
Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' video

Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'
'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike

'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike
Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch

Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch
King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report

King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report
Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ after-party

Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ after-party
King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal
Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo
King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report

King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report
BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal
Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why