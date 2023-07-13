Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving

A report was released by Munhwa Ilbo that claimed there was a high chance that Lisa would be leaving YG

K-pop group Blackpink’s company, YG Entertainment have provided a response to reports that Lisa will not be renewing her contract. A report was released by Munhwa Ilbo on July 12 that claimed there was a high chance that Lisa would be leaving YG.

Munhwa Ilbo further added that although Lisa had been discussing the contract renewal with YG Entertainment, they had yet to reach an agreement. They added that according to representatives of the industry, the renewal of the other three members had been comparatively smoother.





In addition to the report, a Chinese agency reportedly spoke to the news outlet and claimed: “We discussed Lisa’s appearance [on the show] while coordinating with YG and Lisa’s schedule, but it was conveyed [to us] that it is difficult to arrange scheduled activities after August as their contract renewal with Lisa is uncertain.”

YG Entertainment soon released a statement in response to the report, clarifying: “[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal.” YG added, “Contract renewals are currently under discussion.”