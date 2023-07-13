'Iron Man takes the runway'

Robert Downey Jr. left his fans in stitches as he shared a video of "Late night runway with Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.



Over one million people liked his Instagram video which showed the two male actors imitating female models.

Prominent among those who left comments on his post was the official Instagram account of Facebook.

"Iron May takes the runway," read the comment posted by Facebook.

A lot of fans were seen wondering whether Cillian Murphey was behind the lenses when they were walking the ramp.

Others said the "Peaky Blinders" star must have refused to join his fellow actors.

Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphey star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer.

The film is all set to hit theaters on July 21.