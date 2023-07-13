 
menu menu menu

'Iron Man takes the runway'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Iron Man takes the runway

Robert Downey Jr. left his fans in stitches as he shared a video of "Late night runway with Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

Over one million people liked his Instagram video which showed the two male actors imitating female models. 

Prominent among those who left comments on his post was the official Instagram account of Facebook.

"Iron May takes the runway," read the comment posted by Facebook.

Iron Man takes the runway

A lot of fans were seen wondering whether Cillian Murphey was behind the lenses when they were walking the ramp.

Others said the "Peaky Blinders" star must have refused to join his fellow actors.

Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphey star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer.

The film is all set to hit theaters on July 21.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’

Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’
Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces

Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces
Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere
King Charles does not want Prince William ‘stealing his limelight’

King Charles does not want Prince William ‘stealing his limelight’
Michelle Obama thanks Malala Yousafzai for inspiring ‘girls around the world’: Watch

Michelle Obama thanks Malala Yousafzai for inspiring ‘girls around the world’: Watch
Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' video

Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'
'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike

'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike
Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch

Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch
King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report

King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report
Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ after-party

Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ after-party
King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal
Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo
King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report

King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report
BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal
Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why