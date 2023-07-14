Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?

Hollywood actors last strike was in 1980

Hollywood is on a precipice as the actors, in tandem with the writers, stage their first double-strike in 63 years after talks between the streaming giants and the thespian union broke down.

SAG-AFTRA, a 160,000-strong union representing almost all movie and television actors, announced marching to the picket line from Friday.

"What's happening to us is happening across all fields of labor," said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA's president.

"When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who make the machine run, we have a problem."

With demands similar to the writers' strike, the Hollywood performers were calling for:

*Better wages

*Health and pension benefits

*Sound working conditions

*Protection against AI rise in the industry

"We are the victims here," the union president continued in the presser.

"We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.," adding, "It is disgusting," "Shame on them."

But perhaps the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers or AMPTP has other plans.

The major studios' head honchos are seemingly not ready to cave into the pressure as a new report in Deadline suggested they are rather down to play the hardball than acquiesce to the demands.

"I think we're in for a long strike, they're going to let it bleed out," an industry veteran told the outlet.

Since the strike's call, the executives maintained the demands are unreasonable, with Disney chief Bob Iger saying that the industry is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and these strikes coming are at “the worst time in the world.”

Meanwhile, as the cut-throat tactics were reportedly employed to fizzle out the ongoing strike, a top executive provided insight into the Hollywood executives' ultimate goal “is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

Building on the pressure after receiving a nod from Wall Street, the report adds, the streaming bosses are boosted to “break the WGA," while another unnamed tipster called the tactic “a cruel but necessary evil.”

“It was agreed upon months ago, even before the WGA went on strike,” an insider spilled the beans, adding the plan is to stretch the strike until October, “Nobody wanted a strike, but everyone knew this was make-or-break."

But the alleged perfectly-hatched plan seemingly hit the wall when the actors union joined the fray.

In the meantime, several highly-anticipated films and shows, including Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 and House of the Dragon, will fear to halt production.