Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage

Singer Jimmie Allen countersues accusers, denies sexual assault allegations

In a bid to protect his reputation, singer Jimmie Allen has filed a countersuit against the two women who accused him of sexual assault.

In a statement, Allen revealed the purpose of responding to the women in court, saying, "I want to refute the claims of these women that have caused severe damage to my reputation, family, business and mental health.

In May, the 38-year-old country singer was sued by his manager as she alleged that he harassed and abused her, she even alleged that Allen raped her under the watchful eye of his management team.

In June, another woman filed a suit alleging that singer engaged in sexual contact with her, after she revoked her consent and secretly filmed their sexual encounter.

Allen and his pregnant wife filed for divorce, in April, just after three years of marriage. He said, "I wanted to fix my family first," that's why it took him months to respond to these lawsuits, reports People magazine.

The singer revealed that for years he faced racism and harmful threats just because of being a black man in the music world.

He added, "A lot of endorsement opportunities and a vast number of businesses were lost because of these false accusations."

The attorney of the women accusing him said that they'll present evidence in court, that will prove that Allen is an abuser.

Allen filed for countersuit in Nashville federal court seeking unspecified monetary damages.

The allegations have hurt Allen's reputation badly after he had just started making his name by producing four chart-topper songs after spending more than a decade in the industry.