Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Kate Middleton has attracted massive praise as she switched from her usual look to a new "summery" style.

The Princess of Wales, who is known for her classic blow-dry hairstyle, stunned her fans as she appeared with a new hair style. She left fans in awe with new blonde highlights.

Prince William's wife is said to have had "baby lights", a more natural version of the classic highlights. This look is popular with women with darker hair as it is a subtle way to lighten your hair and frame your face while not undertaking a dramatic hairstyle change.

The mother-of-three, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, turned heads with new honey-blonde highlights during the recent 2023 Royal Charity Polo Cup match.

The 41-year-old was spotted cheering on her husband from the sidelines as the future king  played in the polo match, and the pair seemed “very happy” as they shared a smooch.

Kate has also updated her wardrobe, wearing a number of pastel-hued summer dresses for recent outings. This reflects that the Princess is "feeling relaxed and carefree," according to a body language expert.

Darren Stanton said: "This [dress] is a real switch for Kate. We have never seen her wear this type of dress before. It’s very light and summery, it’s a switch from her normal colours. This reflects that she’s feeling relaxed and carefree. We can see lots of positive smiles from her. She is genuinely happy to be out and about at the event."

