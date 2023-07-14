Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

 
Country music icon Dolly Parton is a phenomenally gifted and well-known singer who owns 3,000 songs in a six-decade-long career in the music industry, but the music sensation has no plans to retire.

The singer, 77, recently discussed her deepest desire that she would rather drop dead in the middle of a song on stage than hang up the microphone in a new interview.

'I would never retire. I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday – and hopefully one I've written – but that's how I hope to go,' she told Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio.

'I don't have much of a choice in that but in the meantime, I'm going to make hay while the sun shines'.

Dolly owns a vast catalogue of some 3,000 songs, penning iconic belters such as 'Jolene' and 'I Will Always Love You'.

And while the country music sensation is determined to keep performing, she admitted she has scaled back her work schedule in some aspects.

'I'm not touring anymore but I will continue to do special shows here and there now and then like a long weekend or festival shows,' she said.

Instead of living on the road, Dolly said she wants to host more TV shows or act in more movies.

'I want to have my own story called The Life of Many Colours where I have a whole TV series of my life', she said. 

