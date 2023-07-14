BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song

Jungkook made his official solo debut on July 14 with the much-anticipated track 'Seven'

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook gave a response to the comments pointing out Latto’s sexual lyrics in his solo track Seven. He made his official solo debut on July 14 with the much-anticipated track.

The song features lyrics that are being labelled “inappropriate” by many fans, as over-sexualized lyrics are not common in the world of K-pop.





While sitting down for an interview with Variety, Jungkook was asked about the lyrics rapped by the artist Latto. “The whole song is sexy, but the lyrics of Latto’s rap make it a little more overtly sexual. That’s typical with a guest rap. But were you good with her taking it just a little more direct or extreme than you did?”

Jungkook defended Latto’s choice of lyrics, claiming that through the rap, her “unique charm came through.”

“I thought it was important that it suited the overall mood of the song, and Latto’s unique charm came through very well.”

Fans then took to social media to applaud his response, saying that he handled the taboo topic in the correct manner without insulting anyone.