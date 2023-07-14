‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

First look of Disney's remake of their 1937 beloved 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' is here

Disney’s Snow White features Rachel Zegler in the titular role as dwarfs from the 1937 animated classic are replaced with ’magical creatures’ to avoid misrepresentation of people with dwarfism.

On Thursday, Zegler and her seven companions were spotted filming scenes in Bedfordshire as seen in pictures obtained by MailOnline. The seven magical creatures appear to be of many different ethnicities and genders.

The actress was seen wearing Snow White’s well known yellow and blue dress with a red cape over it. Her joyous companions were in colorful attire.

Disney’s decision to replace the dwarfs with magical creatures was influenced mainly by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage as he spoke out last year against the “backwards” narrative of “seven dwarfs living in a cave”.

“I was a little taken aback when they [Disney] were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs,” he expressed his shock to Mar Maron's WTF podcast. “It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough.”

The remake also stars Gal Gadot as the evil step-mother and is set to be released in March 2024