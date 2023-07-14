 
Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is the former wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the ex-couple also had two children together.

The Hollywood star on Friday said that is still a big fan of Coldplay and continues to attends the band's concerts.

She revealed this during a "Ask me a question" session on Instagram stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

"Do you go to Coldplay concert ?" asked a fan. The "Iron Man" actress shared a video and told her fan that "We went last month."

The video shows thousands of people attending the concert.

Coldplay's Chirs Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since five years. The pair met after Martin's conscious uncoupling from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple and Moses.

