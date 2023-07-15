US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry has been described as a "sad and confused young man" by ex-Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.



Speaking to outspoken TV host Piers Morgan, Christie reflected on his meeting with Prince Harry in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Christie, who served as the 55th governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, revealed that the Duke gave him a signed photograph of himself, which the politician says his daughter still has.

Describing Harry's personality in his own words, the US Presidential hopeful told Morgan: "I found him to be a really kind-hearted young man, but also a pretty sad and confused one."

However, he added: "We later went back to the Governor's beach house to have lunch together after the walkabout and he said, ‘Look, I have a gift for you, but I didn't want to give it in front of all those people and I will give it to you now but only if you promise not to open it until I leave’."



Christie, 60, added: “And I said ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because they make me give this and it makes me very uncomfortable."



“So I said, ‘Fine, Harry.’ He goes into his bag and it’s this wrapped gift, and he puts it on the table and I honoured his request not to open it.

“When we opened it afterwards, it was a framed autographed picture of himself. I gave it to my daughter who thought he was really cute. So she kept the picture and she still has it,” he added.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been living a life of their choice in Californi with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple, who quitted the royal jobs in 2020 and relocated to the US, could face financial crisis as they have recently lost their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.