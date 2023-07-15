 
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Katie Price's mother explains why she believes Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother Amy has been very vocal regarding her dissent of Katie getting any more surgeries. 

While discussing her daughter's recent nose surgery, Amy claimed that her daughter has body dysmorphia.

The 45-year-old Katie recently showed off a heavily bandaged nose revealing of undergoing another surgery. She has undergone a lot of surgeries and aesthetic procedures.

Katie shows off a heavily bandaged nose 

Amy warned her daughter about undergoing any more surgeries and branded Katie's latest breast implants as 'ridiculous'.

Amy claimed that Katie confessed to her about struggling with mental health issues adding that Katie has body dysmorphia, reports Dailymail.

Body dysmorphia is a condition in which a person never gets satisfied with their appearance and always obsessively worries about flaws.

In an interview with Venessa Feltz on her TalkTV show on Friday, Amy admitted that she absolutely hates it when Katie undergoes surgeries. 

She said, 'I absolutely hate it and she knows it'.

Amy detailed her thoughts on why her daughter feels the need to go under the knife now and then.

She said, 'I think when she's upset over something or moments when she doesn't feel right and needs to comfort or hurt herself, she goes under the knife because she thinks that by doing so, she has control over her body."

Amy revealed earlier that her daughter stopped telling her about undergoing surgeries because Amy canceled some of them.

Katie back in 2021 insisted that she was not addicted to cosmetic surgery and didn't want to look like a freak. 

