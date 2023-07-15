Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Bella Ramsey was nominated in the 'Best Actress' category

The Emmy Award has nominated Bella Ramsey, making them the third nonbinary actor to reach the prestigious award selection.

But, as soon as the Game of Thrones actor's name goes public, a furious reaction from the internet follows suit.

The angry reaction was seemingly due to the British actor's sexuality and their advocacy for gender-neutral categories in award ceremonies.

“‘best actress’ for an openly nonbinary person who wore a binder the entire filming hahahahaha sick,” one user commented.

While another added: “Award shows need more inclusive categories for people with gender-expansive identities.”



Meanwhile, the 19-year-old will face off against Sarah Snook (Succession), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) for the award.

Previously, The Last of Us star told Vanity Fair her “uncomfortableness” assigning themselves to a category they did not identify with.

“The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” referring to the Best Actress category.

I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that non-binary actors like me can’t be celebrated,” Ramsey added.