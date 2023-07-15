 
menu menu menu

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Bella Ramsey was nominated in the Best Actress category
Bella Ramsey was nominated in the 'Best Actress' category

The Emmy Award has nominated Bella Ramsey, making them the third nonbinary actor to reach the prestigious award selection.

But, as soon as the Game of Thrones actor's name goes public, a furious reaction from the internet follows suit.

The angry reaction was seemingly due to the British actor's sexuality and their advocacy for gender-neutral categories in award ceremonies.

“‘best actress’ for an openly nonbinary person who wore a binder the entire filming hahahahaha sick,” one user commented.

While another added: “Award shows need more inclusive categories for people with gender-expansive identities.”

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old will face off against Sarah Snook (Succession), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) for the award.

Previously, The Last of Us star told Vanity Fair her “uncomfortableness” assigning themselves to a category they did not identify with.

“The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” referring to the Best Actress category.

I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that non-binary actors like me can’t be celebrated,” Ramsey added.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' remark
Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years
Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths
Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down
Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration
Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'

Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'
Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song
US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone
Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business
Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic

Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic
Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'