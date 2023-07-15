 
'Oppenheimer' star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

Emily Blunt sparked controversy over her seemingly changed facial features as fans compared her with Queen of Pop Madonna amid her press tour for highly anticipated film Oppenheimer.

The fans of The Devil Wears Prada star were convinced she has undergone cosmetic surgeries as they criticized the actor for looking different.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared her look at the UK premiere of the biographical thriller film, which ended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with one of the popstar’s famous appearances in black.

“Is it just me or does Emily Blunt’s face look different?” one fan of the star questioned on the platform while another tweeted, “Her face looks different…”

Others were curious if she had any kind of surgeries on her face while some claimed that Blunt has gotten Botox. “Did Emily Blunt have some sort of surgery?” another questioned.

“Just noticed the Botox on Emily Blunt’s face,” one disappointed fan penned.

One user said Blunt “doesn’t look like herself anymore” due to “too much botox,” while comparing her to the Material Girl hitmaker, who has been a victim of trolls ever since 2023 Grammy Awards.

“I’m more concerned with Emily Blunt and the filler she put on her face. It looks like Madonna,” another critic added.

In a 2019 interview with Women & Home, Blunt said she alluded that she does not believe in plastic surgeries while noting she “loves imperfection.”

“I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience,” the A Quiet Place actor told the outlet.

“In Hollywood, people are suffocated by plastic surgery, but striving for an impassive perfection isn’t something I ever found beautiful or have tried to achieve myself.

“I believe in taking care of your skin and your general health, but women who spend too much time trying to look perfect lose some of the magic about them.”

